Fans Say Allegiant Stadium Has The Best Fan Experience In The NFL

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The ASM Global-managed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been selected by NFL fans as the nation’s top stadium for the gameday experience.

The choice of Allegiant Stadium was based on a poll that examined a variety of factors that include handling of traffic, parking management, security screenings, quality of food and beverage, video production, and overall guest experience.

“Delivering the best gameday experience possible to the Las Vegas community is our top priority,” said Dan Ventrelle, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. “We are proud that Allegiant Stadium delivered on that promise this past season and focused on continuing to enhance the gameday experience to maintain the top ranking.”

The 65,000-capacity Allegient Stadium is one of the newest facilities in use by the NFL and debuted in 2020 after a $1.9 billion dollar build-out. The stadium currently serves as home field to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“ASM prides itself on developing and operating the best venues in the country coupled with best-in-class knowledgeable local management. We are humbled to have this stadium and our hardworking team at Allegiant honored in this way,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, stadiums-theaters.