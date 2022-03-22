Frontier Touring Shakes Up Their Leadership Structure, Names Dion Brant CEO

(CelebrityAccess) — Frontier Touring, one of the leading concert promotions in Australia and New Zealand, announced the formation of a new leadership structure for the company designed to carry its mission forward following the death of founder Michael Gudinski in March 2021.

Frontier’s new executive team will be overseen by four members of the company’s current leadership who will be elevated to new roles within the company.

Dion Brant has been named Chief Executive Officer at Frontier. Brant first joined the company as COO in 2013 and during his tenure, he worked closely with both Michael and Matt Gudinski was instrumental in forming strategic partnerships with AEG Presents and Chugg Entertainment as well as guiding the company through the nightmare of COVID-19.

Susan Heymann moves from her role as Managing Director of Chugg Entertainment to COO of Frontier, overseeing artist relations, creative and content development for the business.

A veteran of the touring industry, Heymann will continue to act as a promoter and oversee Chugg Entertainment tours and will work with Frontier’s other joint venture partners and in-house team of promoters – Michael Chugg, Gerard Schlaghecke, and Sahara Herald – in her new role at Frontier.

Reegan Stark joins the Frontier Executive team as Chief Marketing and Communications officer, bringing almost two decades of relevant experience to the role. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of Frontier’s brand, marketing, communications, digital and sponsorship.

Andrew Spencer, who joined Chugg Entertainment in 2017, will round out the Frontier Executive team as CCO, with oversight of Business Affairs, Strategy and Business Development.

The four new additions the to the Frontier Leadership join established members Matt Gudinski (Chairman and CEO, Mushroom Group), Michael Chugg (Executive Chairman, Chugg Entertainment), Gerard Schlaghecke (Senior Promoter, Frontier Touring), Adams Wilkes (Chairman, Frontier Touring; President and CEO, AEG Presents Asia Pacific), and Marshall Nu (COO, AEG Asia).

The Executive team will report to the Frontier Touring Board, comprised of Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents and COO, Office of the Chairman, AEG), Matt Gudinski (Chairman and CEO, Mushroom Group), Adam Wilkes (President and CEO, AEG Presents Asia Pacific) and Dion Brant (CEO, Frontier Touring). Adam Wilkes will assume the role of Frontier Touring Chairman.

AEG Presents and Frontier Entertainment formed a joint venture in 2019.

“I’m thrilled that moving forward Frontier will be led by four incredibly dedicated, experienced, and strong leaders in Dion, Reegan, Susan, and Spence, working closely with myself, Adam, and the AEG Presents team,” said Frontier’s Matt Gudinski.

The reconfigured leadership team comes as the live industry in Australia and New Zealand ramps up for a post COVID-19 return with Frontier predicting the next 12 months to be their busiest ever.

Upcoming tours in the region include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Nick Vace, Warren Ellis, Justin Bieber, Midnight Oil, Tame Impala, The Killers, Lorde, Robbie Williams, Leon Bridgers, Paul Kelly, and more.