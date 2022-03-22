Thomas Krottinger Named VP Of Creative At Sony Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Artists and repertoire veteran Thomas Krottinger has been named as the Vice President of Creative at Sony Music Publishing.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Krottinger will oversee relationships with both U.S. and international songwriters across SMP’s roster, supporting creative development and discovery initiatives.

Krottinger first joined the company in 2017 as Senior Manager of International A&R and was later promoted to Director of A&R.

While at SMP, Krottinger collaborated with songwriters and producers such as BURNS, who recently co-wrote and produced “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga; Plested, who co-wrote “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi; and Fran Hall, who recently co-wrote the viral hit “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer-Smith.

He also played a significant role in the signing of Salem Ilese, who recently scored a hit with “Mad At Disney” as well as Elie Rizk, who co-wrote “Build a B**ch” and “Inferno” by Bella Poarch alongside Ilese.

He has also collaborated with international breakout star Olivia Rodrigo for the past two years, including her signing w SMP in 2021.

“I am incredibly grateful for the leadership and mentorship of Jon Platt, Amanda Hill and Jennifer Knoepfle. SMP has continually evolved to better serve the needs of our songwriters and people, and I’m proud to take on this new role alongside such a talented team,” Krottinger said.

“Thomas has the unique ability to identify talent early and form meaningful creative relationships through hard work. I am so proud of him and his continued growth, and I look forward to working together as he takes on this new role,” added Amanda Hill, SVP Creative, Sony Music Publishing

Prior to his time at Sony Music Publishing he worked at Prescription Songs, where he was instrumental in signing FRENSHIP. He began his industry career at CAA in the music department.