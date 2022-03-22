Bandsintown Brings Artist Tour Dates To Shazam

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown is expanding the free exposure it offers artists and their tour dates to the 225 million monthly active users and 1 billion monthly song searches on Apple-owned Shazam.

“As live music returns, we’re on a mission to help artists get more visibility for their shows,” said Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. “Pent up demand from fans eager to go back to concerts is being met by an unprecedented level of live shows from artists on tour.”

When Shazaming a song or searching for it in the Shazam iOS and Android apps or website, fans will also see nearby concerts delivered by Bandsintown. They can launch a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming shows worldwide, view additional tour information, share show details, buy tickets and add events to their calendar.

To be included on Shazam, artists need only to join the 560,000 artists already listing tour dates and livestreams in their free Bandsintown For Artists account which includes robust analytics. Artists can also access unique Apple Music and Shazam audience insights on Apple Music for Artists.

“Shazam has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “With the reemergence of live music, we’re excited to give Shazam users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists.”

Artists can learn more about listing their tour dates at no cost on Bandsintown and Shazam here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.