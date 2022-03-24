Dua Lipa Wins Song Of The Year At The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — English singer, songwriter and pop icon Dua Lipa took top honors at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning the award for song of the year for her smash hit “Levitating.”
Lipa also took home the award for dance album of the year but lost out for female artist of the year to Olivia Rodrigo, who also took home the trophy for pop album of the year.
Lil Nas X won the award for make artist of the year, while the Foo Fighters were recognized as the top rock act of the year.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards honored the legendary Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, recognizing her long and sustained impact on pop culture, touring, and radio while Kelly Rowland presented Megan Thee Stallion with the iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award.
In addition, the show featured special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar, Kelly Rowland and more.
The awards took place with a live audience at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles with LL Cool J handling the hosting duties.
Song of the Year:
- “Levitating” – Dua Lipa
Female Artist of the Year:
- Olivia Rodrigo
Male Artist of the Year:
- Lil Nas X
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration:
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
- Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Album of the Year:
- 30 – Adele
Alternative Song of the Year:
- “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Artist of the Year:
- Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:
- Måneskin
Alternative Album of the Year:
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Foo Fighters
Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:
- Mammoth WVH
Rock Album of the Year:
- Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
Country Song of the Year:
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Country Artist of the Year:
- Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:
- Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year:
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Dance Artist of the Year:
- David Guetta
Dance Album of the Year:
- Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:
- Yung Bleu
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
- The Off-Season – J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year:
- “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Jazmine Sullivan
Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:
- Giveon
R&B Album of the Year:
- An Evening with Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
- “Pepas” – Farruko
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year:
- KG0516 – Karol G
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Corta Venas – Eslabón Armado
Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:
- Grupo Firme
iHeartRadio Icon Award:
- Jennifer Lopez
iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award:
- Megan Thee Stallion
iHeartRadio Tour of the Year:
- Harry Styles
iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award – Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks):
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award – 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR:
- Lil Nas X
Producer of the Year:
- Finneas
Songwriter of the Year:
- Omer Fedi
Label of the Year
- Republic Records
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- #BTSARMY – BTS
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Butter” – BTS
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Bella Poarch
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
- “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
- 30 – Adele
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
- Jax