Dua Lipa Wins Song Of The Year At The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — English singer, songwriter and pop icon Dua Lipa took top honors at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning the award for song of the year for her smash hit “Levitating.”

Lipa also took home the award for dance album of the year but lost out for female artist of the year to Olivia Rodrigo, who also took home the trophy for pop album of the year.

Lil Nas X won the award for make artist of the year, while the Foo Fighters were recognized as the top rock act of the year.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards honored the legendary Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, recognizing her long and sustained impact on pop culture, touring, and radio while Kelly Rowland presented Megan Thee Stallion with the iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award.

In addition, the show featured special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar, Kelly Rowland and more.

The awards took place with a live audience at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles with LL Cool J handling the hosting duties.

Song of the Year:

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Female Artist of the Year:

Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year:

Lil Nas X

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration:

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Album of the Year:

30 – Adele

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:

Måneskin

Alternative Album of the Year:

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Rock Song of the Year:

“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Foo Fighters

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:

Mammoth WVH

Rock Album of the Year:

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

Country Song of the Year:

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:

Lainey Wilson

Country Album of the Year:

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year:

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Dance Artist of the Year:

David Guetta

Dance Album of the Year:

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:

Yung Bleu

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

The Off-Season – J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year:

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year:

Jazmine Sullivan

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:

Giveon

R&B Album of the Year:

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Pepas” – Farruko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year:

KG0516 – Karol G

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Corta Venas – Eslabón Armado

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:

Grupo Firme

iHeartRadio Icon Award:

Jennifer Lopez

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award:

Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Tour of the Year:

Harry Styles

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award – Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks):

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award – 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR:

Lil Nas X

Producer of the Year:

Finneas

Songwriter of the Year:

Omer Fedi

Label of the Year

Republic Records

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Butter” – BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 – Adele

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category