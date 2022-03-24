MSG’s Plans For The London Sphere Approved By The London Legacy Development Corporation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has officially signed off on the plans Madison Square Garden’s proposed Sphere, a major new arena in the works for London, according to the Evening Standard.

The 21,500-capacity venue will include multiple innovations, providing the “next generation of immersive experiences” including the world’s largest high-resolution screen in the world, along with haptic audio systems and “beamforming” audio technology intended to make every seat the best in the house.

The exterior of the spherical building will include five acres of LED screen, which will feature everything from advertisements to live videos of performances taking place in the venue.

When it is completed, the Sphere will be one of the largest indoor venues in the region, topping Manchester Arena and the O2 Arena, with capacities of 21,000 and 20,000 respectively.

Following approval by the LLDC, the planned project next moves to London’s mayor for further review.

“We are pleased that the planning committee voted in support of our vision for MSG Sphere. Throughout this process we have worked closely with a wide range of stakeholders, and are grateful for their collaboration, which is reflected in our detailed proposal. We now look forward to progressing on to the next steps in the approval process,” a rep for MSG told The Guardian.