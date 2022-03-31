Andrea Bocelli To Tour The U.S. With The Columbus Symphony Orchestra

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced plans to for a major new tour of North America, including concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, New York and Columbus.

Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s latest album “Believe” along with a selection of arias and fan favorite crossover hits.

Dates for the tour start on December 1st and wrap on December 18th. For the tour, Bocelli will be supported by the highly-regarded Columbus Symphony Orchestra, including during a hometown show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on December 8th.

Bocelli is also lined up for a string of U.S. dates in June, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 16th.

December 2022 US Andrea Bocelli In Concert Tour

DECEMBER 1, 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

DECEMBER 3, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Garden

DECEMBER 4, 2022 / Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

DECEMBER 7, 2022 / Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse

DECEMBER 8, 2022 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

DECEMBER 10, 2022 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

DECEMBER 11, 2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Total Mortgage Arena

DECEMBER 13, 2022 / Long Island, NY / UBS Arena

DECEMBER 14, 2022 / New York, NY / MSG

DECEMBER 16, 2022 / Savannah, GA / enMarket Arena

DECEMBER 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena

June 2022 US Believe Tour *previously announced

JUNE 15, 2022 / San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

JUNE 16, 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl

JUNE 18, 2022 / San Jose, CA / SAP Center

JUNE 22, 2022 / Austin, TX / Moody Center

JUNE 23, 2022 / Oklahoma City, OK / Paycom Center