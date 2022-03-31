Andrea Bocelli To Tour The U.S. With The Columbus Symphony Orchestra

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced plans to for a major new tour of North America, including concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, New York and Columbus.
Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s latest album “Believe” along with a selection of arias and fan favorite crossover hits.
Dates for the tour start on December 1st and wrap on December 18th. For the tour, Bocelli will be supported by the highly-regarded Columbus Symphony Orchestra, including during a hometown show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on December 8th.
Bocelli is also lined up for a string of U.S. dates in June, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 16th.
December 2022 US Andrea Bocelli In Concert Tour
DECEMBER 1, 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Chase Center
DECEMBER 3, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Garden
DECEMBER 4, 2022 / Anaheim, CA / Honda Center
DECEMBER 7, 2022 / Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse
DECEMBER 8, 2022 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena
DECEMBER 10, 2022 / Boston, MA / TD Garden
DECEMBER 11, 2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Total Mortgage Arena
DECEMBER 13, 2022 / Long Island, NY / UBS Arena
DECEMBER 14, 2022 / New York, NY / MSG
DECEMBER 16, 2022 / Savannah, GA / enMarket Arena
DECEMBER 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena
June 2022 US Believe Tour *previously announced
JUNE 15, 2022 / San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena
JUNE 16, 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl
JUNE 18, 2022 / San Jose, CA / SAP Center
JUNE 22, 2022 / Austin, TX / Moody Center
JUNE 23, 2022 / Oklahoma City, OK / Paycom Center