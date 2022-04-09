Danny Wimmer Presents Yet Another New Music Festival ... GoldenSky Country Music Festival

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) – Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), alongside Visit Sacramento, has announced a brand new festival – The Goldensky Country Music Festival. Goldensky makes its debut Saturday and Sunday (October 15 – 16) at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA. GoldenSky will be held the weekend directly after Aftershock – the highest-grossing rock festival in the United States; and another DWP production.

“Visit Sacramento is thrilled to realize our pre-pandemic plan of partnering with DWP to add a second destination music festival in Sacramento,” said Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento’s president & CEO. “Events like these not only raise Sacramento’s profile as a leisure destination, they also make our market more attractive to prospective conventions, business relocations, private development, and more, on top of building community pride by hosting a music festival with wide appeal.”

The Sacramento festival will feature top-tier country music artists across two days and three stages, along with festival experiences such as a craft beer hall featuring local breweries, a “farm-to-fork” dining experience from some of Sacramento’s best restaurants, a dance hall saloon, mechanical bull rides and more. The full lineup and details will be coming early this spring.

GoldenSky marks DWP’s second country festival, following the success of Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival in Louisville, KY, which debuted in 2019 with a sold-out crowd of 70,000 and performances from top artists, including Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins and many more.

For more information on GoldenSky, visit GoldenSkyFestival.com.