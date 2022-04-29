Sharon Steps Back From Her New Talk Show After Ozzy Contracts COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Sharon Osbourne temporarily stepped back from appearing on her new U.K. talk show after revealing that her husband, the rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ and the New York Post, Osbourne broke the news to her fans during Thursday’s episode of her show “The Talk” on TalkTV.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK,” Osbourne said. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck that he would get it now.”

A COVID-19 infection is the latest health challenge in recent years for the 73-year-old rocker. He postponed a tour in 2019 with a serious respiratory infection. He later canceled the tour after suffering injuries in a fall in his home.

In 2020, he revealed he was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and also suffered injuries during a bad fall and was hospitalized with a serious infection. He subsequently canceled tour dates in North America in 2020 while undergoing treatment in Switzerland.