SJM Concerts’ Chris York Wins The Bottle At The 2022 Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Chris York, co-director of the UK live events company SJM Concerts was presented with the Bottle Award for lifetime achievement during the 2022 Athur Awards.
In accepting the award which was presented by WME’s Lucy Dawkins, York thanked fellow company founder Simon Moran, and paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to IQ Magazine.
Hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, the awards show and gala dinner took place as a fully in-person event for the first time in two years at the ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London.
Other winners for the night included AEG Presents’ Simon Jones, who was named the Promoter’s Promoter for 2022 and Paradigm’s (now Wasserman’s) Mike Malak, who was named the second least offensive agent in the biz in 2022.
The O2 London was named the First Venue to Come Into Your Head for 2022 and FKP Scorpio’s Folkert Koopmans took top honors as the Festival Organizer’s festival.
The Arthur Awards were held as part of the 34th annual International Live Music Conference, which took place in London from April 26-29.
In full, the Arthur Awards 2022 winners are…
FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD
The O2, London
MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL
Sarah Martin, WME
THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER
Simon Jones, AEG Presents
THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT
Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring
FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER
Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio
THE GOLDEN TICKETER
Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster
SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT
Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency
SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND
TAIT Towers
THE UNSUNG HERO
Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA/LIVE
TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS
Dan Roberts, Live Nation (UK)
THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL
LIVENow
THE BOTTLE AWARD
Chris York, SJM Concerts