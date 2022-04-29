SJM Concerts’ Chris York Wins The Bottle At The 2022 Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Chris York, co-director of the UK live events company SJM Concerts was presented with the Bottle Award for lifetime achievement during the 2022 Athur Awards.

In accepting the award which was presented by WME’s Lucy Dawkins, York thanked fellow company founder Simon Moran, and paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to IQ Magazine.

Hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, the awards show and gala dinner took place as a fully in-person event for the first time in two years at the ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London.

Other winners for the night included AEG Presents’ Simon Jones, who was named the Promoter’s Promoter for 2022 and Paradigm’s (now Wasserman’s) Mike Malak, who was named the second least offensive agent in the biz in 2022.

The O2 London was named the First Venue to Come Into Your Head for 2022 and FKP Scorpio’s Folkert Koopmans took top honors as the Festival Organizer’s festival.

The Arthur Awards were held as part of the 34th annual International Live Music Conference, which took place in London from April 26-29.

In full, the Arthur Awards 2022 winners are…

FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD

The O2, London

MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL

Sarah Martin, WME

THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER

Simon Jones, AEG Presents

THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT

Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring

FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER

Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio

THE GOLDEN TICKETER

Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster

SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT

Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency

SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND

TAIT Towers

THE UNSUNG HERO

Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA/LIVE

TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS

Dan Roberts, Live Nation (UK)

THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL

LIVENow

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Chris York, SJM Concerts