Falko Mortiboys, Ali McCloud, Antony Jackson and Leon Sherman Hired At DICE

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and event discovery platform DICE announced the expansion of their senior leadership team with four new hires – Falko Mortiboys, Ali McCloud, Antony Jackson and Leon Sherman.

London-based Falko Mortiboys joins DICE as the company’s new VP of Fan Experience. Previously, he served as Director of Data Insights & CRM at Manchester United and will leverage his experience in user research and data to refine the user experience on DICE.

Ali McCloud has been appointed to the role of VP of Partner Relations and will work with DICE’s portfolio of venue, promoter, and artist partners to develop long-term relationships with clients. Prior to DICE, Ali has held senior positions at several global ticketing companies, including Eventbrite, Ticketfly and Ticketmaster. She will be based in New York.

Antony Jackson joins DICE to head up the company’s European Expansion. He joins the company from joining from San Francisco-based micro-mobility company Spin and his resume also includes a tenure at the mobile delivery app Deliveroo, where he helped to expand the company’s virtual brand concept to global markets.

Leon Sherman has been tapped as DICE’s Head of Artist Partnerships in the U.K. and Europe. Sherman brings more than a decade of relevant experience in music and media to his new role and joins DICE from SoundCloud, where he was a global Editorial Director, overseeing programming and developing relationships with both established and rising talent. His previous experience also includes roles at Afropunk, where he was Head of Marketing, and Metropolis Music as a Promoter and Campaigns Manager.

“I’m very grateful to be working with such talented people at DICE and we spend a lot of time making sure we hire the right people. Ali, Antony, Falko and Leon are great leaders who I’m confident will play an integral role in supercharging the growth of our platform,” said Phil Hutcheon, CEO and Founder of DICE.