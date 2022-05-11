Portugal. The Man, Daryl Hall and John Oates, John Fogerty, and More Set to Perform at ‘All In Music and Arts Festival’

INDIANA (CelebrityAccess) – The All In Music & Arts Festival has released its inaugural festival lineup over Labor Day weekend (September 3-4) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. All In is a new boutique festival with multiple stages, an indoor arena, and promises once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations with their “All In Dreamsets.”*

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty, and Portugal. The Man have been announced as headliners. Also scheduled to perform are Trampled by Turtles, The Driver Era, Lucinda Williams and her Band, and many more.

The two-day event in the heart of Indy will combine Hoosier culture with the perfect blend of great food and premium beverages from local vendors. A giant beer garden with local craft beers, beer stations, cocktail bars, arts, crafts, and other activities will be offered, including the popular Indiana State Fairgrounds Skyride, which gives a bird’s eye view of the festival grounds from the air.

All In Music & Arts Festival Co-founder Steve Sybesma said, “This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career. I’m beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis.”

*All In Dreamsets – Once in a lifetime star collaborations – this show will recreate legendary songs in a live concert setting. The All In 2022 Dreamsets will honor the music of Tom Petty and The Allman Brothers Band. The festival’s description says: “You will have you pinching yourself and asking ‘did that really happen?’. Expect Surprises. Big Ones.”

General admission, VIP, Parking, and camping tickets/passes are available now via frontgatetickets.com.