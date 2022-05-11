Canadian Country Music Star Lindsay Ell Signs With CAA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Lindsay Ell has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The Stoney Creek Records artist achieved her first No. 1 hit with Brantley Gilbert on “What Happens In A Small Town,” and has two Canadian chart-toppers: “Criminal” and “Want Me Back.” The latter becoming her first Gold-certified single.

Ell also released a collaboration with Cheat Codes in 2021 called “How Do You Love.” She’s been in the studio working on her latest project, and her new single, “Right On Time,” is set to be released this week.

Ell has been nominated for three ACM Awards, two CMT Awards, a CMA Award, a JUNO, and 18 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) Awards. She celebrated her third consecutive CCMA win in 2021 and recently completed her first Canadian headlining tour.

Ell was co-host of the 2021 CCMA Awards and recently hosted Citytv’s Canada’s Got Talent. The signing to CAA was first reported by MusicRow.