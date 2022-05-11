Australian Singer / Songwriter Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, Dead at 31 One Day After Leaving Jail

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australian singer/songwriter/producer Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son, Jethro Lazenby. The cause of death has not been released. He was 31 years old.

According to a police statement, Lazenby was found in a Melbourne motel on Friday (May 6). Police stated there weren’t any indications of foul play as the coroner would determine his cause of death.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” said Cave in a statement issued on Monday (May 9). “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Jethro was the son of Cave and model Beau Lazenby, born in 1991. Jethro did not meet Cave until he was eight years old and lived with his mother in Australia. As an adult, he worked as a model, photographer, and actor and lived in Melbourne.

He was released from jail one week ago after being convicted of assault against his mother. The Herald-Sun out of Melbourne reported that Lazenby pled guilty to unlawful assault and breaching orders. He was arrested inside his mother’s Melbourne home on March 7 after he assaulted her during an argument that left her bruised and bleeding.

During Lazenby’s sentencing, his lawyer told the court he had a long-standing diagnosis of schizophrenia. He was convicted of assault in 2018 against his then-girlfriend and spent some time in jail previously.

This isn’t the first time Cave has tasted tragedy. Lazenby is the second of Cave’s four sons to pass away. Cave and his current wife, Susie Cave’s son Arthur died in 2015 at the tender age of 15 after reportedly falling from a cliff and dying from the injuries sustained in the accident. It was later confirmed Arthur had taken the psychedelic LSD before falling.

Before Jethro’s passing, Cave had been promoting a “global cinema event,” though plans for that project now seem up in the air.