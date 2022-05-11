Sony Music Publishing and Domain Capital Group Sign Global Deal With Hitmaking Songwriter, Ashley Gorley

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing (SMP) announced on Tuesday (May 10) that it has inked a global deal with award-winning hitmaking songwriter Ashley Gorley in partnership with Domain Capital Group. The agreement includes Gorley’s complete catalog of songs and future compositions. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Gorley is widely known in the industry for his successful cross-genre songwriting. He has written a record-setting 59 No. 1 singles and has had over 400 songs released by artists such as Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Bon Jovi, and Weezer, among many others. His most recent hit was Chris Stapleton‘s “You Should Probably Leave.”

Gorley has been the recipient of the ASCAP Songwriter of The Year award eight times. He is a five-time Billboard Top Country Songwriter, five-time NSAI Songwriter of The Year, and 2021 iHeart Radio All-Genre Songwriter of The Year, landing the nomination again in 2022. He has a multitude of GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations.

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said, “I’ve been a fan of Ashley Gorley’s songwriting since the late 90s when we attended Belmont University together. He’s a true music connoisseur in every sense of the word. His diverse influences combined with his genuine heart, have led his songs to define the soundtrack of country music. Sony Music Publishing is so proud to partner with Ashley and our friends at Domain Capital to champion this new leg of his historic songwriting journey.”

Gorley was represented in the deal by Derek Crownover, John Rolfe, and Megan Pekar from Loeb & Loeb, LLP.