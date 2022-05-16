BMG Promotes Dominique Casimir to Chief Content Officer

BERLIN, GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has announced the promotion of Dominique Casimir to Chief Content Officer (CCO). Casimir is a long-time BMG executive, first joining the company in 2008. She will now sit on the BMG board to represent the company’s repertoire interests.

Currently, EVP Repertoire and Marketing EU, APAC & LATAM, Berlin-based Casimir will additionally take on responsibility for UK repertoire, with Alistair Norbury, President Repertoire and Marketing UK, reporting to her. This means she will have direct responsibility for BMG’s repertoire operations in 16 territories accounting for around half of the company’s revenues. This will rise to 17 in June with the opening of a new office in Mexico City. BMG’s US repertoire teams will continue to report directly to CEO Hartwig Masuch and Casimir.

“Dominique is an exceptional music executive,” said Masuch. “She exemplifies so many of the key attributes of BMG itself, with a rare talent to communicate with artists and songwriters on their own terms and an utter commitment to helping them to achieve their objectives. In her new role, she will provide a strong Berlin-based repertoire voice at the highest level of the company.”

Said Casimir, “To be an artist or songwriter is one of the toughest jobs around. It’s our job to make it easier, and whether it’s publishing or records, synch, or neighboring rights, we do so by delivering reliably the best service we can. I am excited to continue to contribute to BMG’s mission in whichever way I can, and I look forward to working with Alistair Norbury and our UK team to build on BMG’s success in our largest repertoire operation outside North America.”

During her tenure at BMG, Casimir has played an essential role in developing the blueprint for BMG’s artist-friendly recordings business and building its European marketing team. After a successful period as SVP International Coordination and Music Supervision, she was promoted to BMG Managing Director GSA at the end of 2016. She was promoted to EVP Repertoire and Marketing (Continental Europe) in early 2019, adding the Asia Pacific and Latin America in late 2020.

Under her leadership, BMG has grown its Continental Europe business by a third and has expanded live music into Germany. Just last month (April 2022), it was announced that BMG would launch a new Latin America hub in Mexico City – a move orchestrated by Casimir.