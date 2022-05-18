   JOIN LOGIN

Bandsintown Soars Past 70M Registered Users As Live Music Roars Back

Posted on by Hypebot
(Hypebot) — Bandsintown has passed 70 million registered users of its leading live music discovery platform. That’s a 10 million user increase in less than a year.

The jump came without a paid marketing or PR campaign and was driven by fans eager to get back to live music after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

Bandsintown, which has a global reach of 250 million monthly music fans, has also seen similar record-breaking live music activity across all of its platforms.

“Fans miss seeing their favorite artists live,” said managing partner Fabrice Sergent, “and are eager to discover new favorites among the 560,000 registered artists who post their dates and engage with fans using Bandsintown.”

To help artists after two difficult years with no touring income, Bandsintown has invested heavily in an expanded Bandsintown For Artists free Fan Management Suite currently in public beta.

