BMG Annouces “Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Boland & T. Rex” Music Documentary

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – U2, Elton John, David Bowie, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Joan Jett, and acclaimed filmmaker Cameron Crowe are among a star-studded cast set to pay tribute to the pioneering influence of Marc Bolan, one of the greatest rock composers and musicians of all time in the latest feature-length documentary from BMG.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex will make its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. The film was financed and executive produced by BMG, written and directed by Ethan Silverman, and produced by Bill Curbishley and Ethan Silverman.

Fred Casimir, BMG EVP Global Repertoire, said, “Marc Bolan stands as one of the most influential musical figures of his time. Like David Bowie, he was one of the first artists to show a younger generation that it was okay to embrace being unique, express yourself, and break barriers. More than ever, his music and style continue to speak to the next generation. BMG is proud to bring Ethan Silverman and Bill Curbishley’s visual document to this musical pioneer, alongside Hal Willner’s lovingly reimagined all-star tribute album, to the big screen and introduce Marc to new audiences.”

Silverman said, “Bill and I want to move Marc Bolan from footnote to headline. While still a beloved figure in the UK and amongst some musicians and music fans, we feel he never received his due especially considering his enduring influence. Marc Bolan’s unique spin on Rock & Roll, use of rhythm, poetic wordplay, and fearlessness deserve a fresh look. This film is neither a biopic nor a ‘making-of’ documentary; rather, it is a celebration of creativity looking backward and forward at the same time.”

The film looks at where Bolan was musically and artistically before he suddenly passed away in a tragic accident at the age of 29. A folk-pop troubadour, a brilliant guitarist, style icon, and poet. Bolan was many things, but in the late sixties and seventies, he was the biggest selling singles artist since the Beatles. Tragically he died in 1977 after a car crash in Barnes, London. In 2020, Bolan was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The film follows the release of the tribute album and musical companion album Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex by BMG in September 2020. The tribute album features 26 reimagined songs pulled from Bolan’s vast body of work released as T. Rex and Tyrannosaurus Rex from 1968 to 1977; in addition to fan and performance footage, the film is distinguished as a living document combining a look at the making of the new album as the artists explore Bolan’s legacy as one of the most influential yet enigmatic rock stars of all time. In the film, early fans, including Billy Idol and Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), share never-before-heard reminiscences with additional appearances, including Bolan’s partner Gloria Jones and son Rolan Bolan, Lucinda Williams, Beth Orton, Snarky Puppy, Macy Gray, and many others.

Producer Hal Willner worked on the Angelheaded Hipster album for several years, spanning continents, from New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, to London, Paris, and Berlin. The album features special guests Kesha, Joan Jett, Perry Farrell, Nick Cave, Devendra Banhart, and Father John Misty, among many others. The film features Bowie’s long, deep and musical friendship, which is woven into the story by Bowie in the archive, by Crowe and Gloria Jones, alongside intimate family pictures never shared before.

