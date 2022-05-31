Melissa Ormond Named COO At Goldenvoice

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents has named industry veteran Melissa Ormond as Chief Operating Officer of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice.

In her new role, Ormond will oversee day-to-day operations of the company’s concert, venue and festival operations, and will focus on strategic growth initiatives in the Western U.S., AEG Presents said.

In addition, she will retain her current role of Chief Operating Officer/Festivals at AEG Presents, with oversight of 30 festival brands around the world.

For her new role, Ormond will report to Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett and will continue reporting for her current role to AEG Presents Chairman and CEO, Jay Marciano.

Ormond impressive resume includes a wealth of relevant experience that includes a tenure as President of Madison Square Garden Entertainment, senior roles at House of Blues and Universal Concerts, and Delsener/Slater Enterprises.

“Melissa’s reputation precedes her. She’s a brilliant executive and one of the most dedicated, clear-eyed, hardworking people I’ve met. I’m so happy she’s joining Goldenvoice in this new role.”

“Goldenvoice has an extraordinary history … the name itself has become synonymous with a curation of live experiences on the West Coast that’s unmatched. I am thrilled to be working directly with the company across the entire business and helping the GOLDENVOICE team guide its exciting future,” Ormond added.