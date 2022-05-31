ASM Global Partners With DoorDash To Bring Delivery Services To Its North American Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global is teaming up with food delivery app DoorDash in a wide-ranging partnership to deliver enhanced service for live-event attendees at multiple venues in ASM Global’s protfolio.

The multi-year agreement will see DoorDash become ASM Global’s “On-Demand Delivery Platform” partner at arenas, stadiums, stadiums, and convention centers around the U.S. in the coming months.

The partnersip will include technology upgrades that will allow fans to skip traditional lines by using DoorDash’s app to order food delivery within the arena for pickup.

As well, fans/guests, whole-on site, will be able to scan a QR code, download or open their DoorDash app to access the venue’s concession menus and premium experience options.

“Our multiyear focus on redefining the guest experiences of the future has connected us with the industry’s most advanced technology and service providers,” said ASM Global EVP of SAVOR, ASM’s culinary division, Shaun Beard. “This new collaboration with DoorDash allows us to provide our in-venue event attendees with powerful, friction-free hospitality ordering solutions as well as creates greater efficiencies and new revenue opportunities for our ASM business partners in all the markets that we serve.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with ASM Global to bring convenience on demand to fans so they can skip the lines and spend more time enjoying live viewing,” said Kofi Amoo- Gottfried, chief marketing officer at DoorDash. “At DoorDash we’re always looking for new ways to meet consumers’ ever-evolving needs, and we look forward to leveraging our platform to bring them a reliable experience at some of the most notable venues nationwide.”

The new partnership officially launches at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on June 11 and will gradually roll out to other of ASM Global’s North American venue portfolio in the coming months.