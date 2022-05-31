Australian Label Exec Warren Costello Dead At 64

(CelebrityAccess) — Warren Costello, co-founder of Liberation Records alongside Australian music legend Michael Gudinski, has died. He was 64.

Costello’s passing was announced by the Mushroom Group, who did not provide a cause of death but said that Costello died after a long illness.

“Waz first joined our label division in 1990 and ever since he has been an essential fabric of life at Mushroom. He was a true music man, a beloved friend to our artists and integral to the success of our business over the past three decades. Warren was renowned for his positive energy, integrity and family values, all of which are now etched into the DNA of Mushroom forever.”

Costello spent a decade at Mushroom starting in 1990 and coming to an end in 1999 when the label was acquired by Festival Records, with the two labels merging to become Mushroom Festival Records.

Costello then went on to partner with Gudinski for the launch of Liberation Records, serving as the label’s managing director.

In 2017, Costello co-founded Bloodlines label and had been tapped to lead Mushroom Group’s film distribution and production company, Long Play Music in September 2021 before announcing plans to step back from the entertainment company.

Costello is survived by his wife Leith, three daughters and a grandson.