Jimi Hendrix to Receive Commemorative Blue Plaque at Hard Rock Hotel in London

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Later this year, guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix will be honored with a prestigious blue plaque at London’s Hard Rock Hotel (Marble Arch) on June 10th.

The Hard Rock Hotel London, Nubian Jam Community Trust, and Experience Hendrix, LLC will reveal the historical marker, which pays tribute to Hendrix’s last London performance in the venue, known as the Cumberland Hotel, before his death in 1970.

The Hendrix documentary, Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui, will be screened as part of the ceremony. There will also be a Q & A session with Hendrix’s sister, Janie, producer Eddie Kramer, and the documentary director, John McDermott. The movie tells the story of Hendrix and some moviemakers who went to Hawaii to create a film and made one of the worst movies ever created. The documentary follows that journey.

There will also be a presentation of freelance photographer Linda McCartney‘s pictures of Hendrix from over the years. Her image of the Jimi Hendrix Experience with a group of young kids in NYC’s Central Park was hand-picked by the guitarist to be the cover art for his Electric Ladyland album. Grammy-Award-winning blues guitarist, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will perform at the ceremony.

“I’m so proud of my brother Jimi and his being honored again in London,” said Janie Hendrix. “His mission was to spread love across the world through his music, and we continue to see that come to fruition all these years later.”