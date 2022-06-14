SoundExchange Announces Unified Global Publisher Services Division In Support of Music Publisher Community

SXWorks, the music publisher services arm of SoundExchange, aims to maximize the value of music for all creators of musical works wherever their work is used. (PRNewsfoto/SXWorks)

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange, the music tech organization, has announced it is unifying its existing publisher services offering to build an integrated global publisher services administration and licensing division – called SX Works Global Publisher Services or SX Works.

SX Works will focus on launching new solutions in support of the global music publisher and self-published songwriter communities, with phase one focusing on the US and Canada. SX Works will be led by Paul Shaver, president of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), who will serve as president of the division. SoundExchange acquired CMRRA in 2017.

“SoundExchange and its affiliates are committed to ensuring all creators are fairly compensated for their work and that payments are timely, efficient, and accurate,” said Michael Huppe, president, and CEO of SoundExchange. “The expansion of SX Works Global Publisher Services reflects where we believe the publisher service industry is headed, and Paul’s recent success at CMRRA, along with his deep expertise and proven leadership, makes him well-suited to navigate the next evolution of our work to support music publishers and ensure creators are paid what they are owed.”

SX Works will leverage SoundExchange’s authoritative sound recording data and CMRRA’s extensive musical works database, specifically tailored to support multi-territory and rights contexts. CMRRA brings almost 50 years of experience in collective licensing and administration of publishing rights for record labels’ catalogs, UGC platforms, and total usage reporting delivered by digital downloads and streaming providers.