Sting Extends Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace With New Dates

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-Award-winning musician Sting has extended his critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency titled My Songs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with new dates for April 2023.

Produced by the Cherrytree Music Company, Live Nation, and Caesars Entertainment, My Songs includes Sting’s most beloved songs with visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations. Throughout the show, the world-renowned musician treats fans to an array of greatest hits, including “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take,” and several other fan favorites, plus new songs from his latest album, The Bridge.

My Songs premiered in October 2021 to rave reviews and sold-out ticket sales. The April 2023 dates go on sale Friday, June 17th via Ticketmaster.com.

Sting My Songs Las Vegas Residency Dates

June 2022: 15, 17 and 18

April 2023: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9