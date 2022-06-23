Oscars Set to Honor Diane Warren, Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday (June 21) that its Board of Governors voted to present Honorary Oscars to Euzhan Palcy Diane Warren, and Peter Weir, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize four individuals who have made indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large,” said Academy President David Rubin.

Fox gained fame playing Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties. His hit films include Back to the Future, The Secret of My Success, Casualties of War, Doc Hollywood, and The American President. He returned to television in the lead role on Spin City, followed by numerous series guest appearances. His many awards include five Emmys, four Golden Globes, one Grammy, two Screen Actors Guild awards, a People’s Choice award, and GQ Man of the Year.

In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, now the leading Parkinson’s organization in the world. He is the author of four New York Times bestselling books: Lucky Man, Always Looking Up, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future, and No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality. Fox is the subject of a documentary from Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, currently in production.

“Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson’s disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions,” said Rubin.

Warren, 65, has written over a dozen songs that have been recognized with Oscar nominations over the past 30 years and have written original songs for over 100 films. But, despite 13 nominations since 1987, she’s never won, making her the most nominated woman without one. The only woman nominated for Best Song more times than Warren is the late Marilyn Bergman, who has received 15 nominations. Bergman and her husband Alan have won the Oscar twice, first for “Windmills of Your Mind,” featured in The Thomas Crown Affair, and later for “The Way We Were.”

Some of Warren’s songs include “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (Starship), “How Do I Live” (LeAnn Rimes), and “I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing” (Aerosmith). She’s the most recent nominee in the class, having been nominated in 2022 for “Somehow You Do,” performed by country legend Reba McEntire. Billie Eilish took home the award for the Bond movie theme song.

Rubin said, “Diane Warren’s music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists.”

Palcy is a writer, director, and producer born in the French West Indies. Her first film, Sugar Cane Alley, won the Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 1983, the first for a Black director. The movie went on to win a César Award for Best First Work, the first won by a Black woman director and filmmaker. She continued her journey with A Dry White Season (1989), becoming the first Black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio and guiding Marlon Brando to his last Oscar nomination.

Rubin said, “Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering filmmaker whose groundbreaking significance in international cinema is cemented in film history.”

A leading figure in the Australian New Wave film movement, Weir emerged as a visionary filmmaker with Picnic at Hanging Rock and The Last Wave. He’s earned Oscar nominations in Directing for Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master, and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and a Writing nomination for Green Card.

“Peter Weir is a director of consummate skill and artistry whose work reminds us of the power of film to reveal the full range of human experience,” says Rubin.

According to the Oscar website, an honorary Oscar statuette is given for “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy.” The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The four Oscars will be presented at the Governors Awards on Saturday, November 19th, in an untelevised event.