June 25th Marks the 13th Year for Global Beatles Day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (CelebrityAccess) – Music lovers worldwide will “come together” to celebrate Global Beatles Day (GBD) on Saturday, June 25th. The occasion pays tribute to The Beatles and the impact they’ve had on music, pop culture, politics, and global awareness.

The Beatles performed “All You Need Is Love” to 400 million people via the very first global live TV link, with the broadcast reaching more than 20 countries simultaneously. That huge moment took place on June 25, 1967, and the reason for the June 25th celebration date.

Faith Cohen, the Indianapolis-based Beatles fan and GBD founder, has in the past suggested honoring the contributions of the Beatles in many ways including listing to the Beatles’ classics, spreading love and positivity, watching a film or by sharing historic and personal Beatles photos and memories to the fan community.

For 2022, Cohen has a new call to action for GBD. Music Connection reports:

“For 2022, we would like to suggest that the band’s generations of fans around the globe consider sending an online link of the music video of “All You Need Is Love” to 10 people who matter,” says Cohen. “This could be to family, friends, and coworkers or elected officials. It could be kings, queens, princes, presidents, ambassadors, military leaders and law enforcement organizations. We want them to send links to 10 people or organizations that matter in running our world and keeping it going. Then we want them to ask those ten entities to send it on to 10 more and ask them to do the same.

Cohen wants the recipients to watch the video and use it as a mid-point as to what the world could and needs to be, especially now. She tells Music Connection, “It’s an idea that needs to be put out there once again, just as in 1967 when another war and societal pressures were at a boiling point.”

Love is all you need.