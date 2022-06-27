Dance Gavin Dance To Return To The Road

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic post-hardcore act Dance Gavin Dance revealed plans for “An Evening With Friends,” a North American tour with support from Royal Coda and Body Thief.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off with a performance at The Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles on July 26th, with an additional 20 shows across the U.S. before wrapping at the Fillmore in San Francisco on August 24th.

For the tour, Dance Gavin Dance will be treating fans to a unique lineup with Guitarist Andrew Wells taking center stage as lead vocalist with Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya on guitar. Additionally, the band will be joined by former Dance Gavin Dance frontman and frontman of Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, for select songs.

The changes follow vocalist Tilian Pearson’s announcement earlier this month that he was stepping back from his role in the band following allegations of sexual misconduct. Pearson said he plans to seek professional help during the hiatus.

Dance Gavin Dance Drummer, Matt Mingus shares some insights into the band’s current touring situation.

“We are very pleased to announce our exciting and intimate headlining tour, ‘An Evening With Friends.’

Last month, unfortunately, and not by our choice, we were made aware that we could not perform on the summer tour we had been looking forward to for the past year. We were lucky enough to get the support from our partners to help curate a last-minute headline tour hitting most of the cities we already planned on performing in.

It’s yet another obstacle put in our way that we are willing and able to overcome. While change can sometimes be challenging to adapt to, we are optimistic and looking towards the future with our heads held high and a fantastic new album to celebrate. We look forward to seeing you this summer.”