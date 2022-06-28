Creative Artists Agency Acquires ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant Creative Artists Agency announced the completion of their planned acquisition of rival agency, ICM Partners.

The combined entity will see more than 3,200 total employees operating in 25 countries around the world, focused on talent and sports representation, brand partnerships, and creative endeavors.

The company’s combined roster includes many of the biggest names in music, literary, motion pictures, television, and sports, including Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, Johnny Depp, Stevie Nicks, Ian McKellen, JJ Abrams, Justin Bieber, David Byrne, H.E.R., Beyoncé, and Helen Mirren, among numerous others.

“Today marks a new chapter in the history of our company, positioning us better than ever to deliver extraordinary opportunities for many of the world’s preeminent artists, athletes, thought leaders, brands, and organizations in entertainment, sports, and culture,” said CAA’s Co-Chairmen Kevin Huvane, Bryan Lourd, and Richard Lovett in a joint statement announcing the close of the deal. “We are thrilled to welcome our new ICM colleagues to CAA, and look forward to combining their expertise, relationships, and resources with those of our agents and executives around the world. Our diverse range of clients who entertain and inspire large global audiences have never been in more demand, nor have their opportunities been greater. With today’s addition of our new colleagues, the scope of possibilities for helping clients achieve their goals is limitless.”

“Combining with the best-in-class agency to build an even greater representation company for our clients and our colleagues is the core strategic reason for this move. We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our future together, and are energized by the sophisticated, forward-thinking representation we offer clients. This is the ideal next step for our companies,” added ICM’s Chris Silbermann and Ted Chervin.

Formed in 1975 through a merger between Creative Management Associates and International Famous Agency, ICM quickly became one of the leading talent agencies in the world. In 2012, the agency transitioned to ICM Partners following a buyout in 2012.

Creative Artists Agency did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition but the Hollywood Reporter put the price of the deal at $750 million.