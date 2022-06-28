VenuWorks To Manage The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

SKOKIE, IL (CelebrityAccess) — Iowa-based venue management company, VenuWorks announced that they have been selected by the Village of Skokie, Illinois to manage the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts.

The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts includes an 867-seat mainstage theater as well as a 318-seat theater and presents a range of content from theatrical productions and concerts to community events. The PAC, which first opened its doors in 1996, currently provides a home for the Northlight Theatre, Music Theater Works, Music of the Baroque, and numerous other cultural organizations.

VenuWorks will officially assume management of the PAC starting on November 1st. Michael Pauken, who currently serves as General Manager, will become the facility’s Executive Director under VenuWorks.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the Village to manage and operate the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. We have been impressed with the facilities and staff and look forward to them joining the VenuWorks family,” said Steve Peters, President of VenuWorks.

“The Village is pleased to enter this partnership with VenuWorks for facility management and programming at the North Shore Center, one of Skokie’s most beloved and valuable assets,” said Mayor George Van Dusen. “The wealth of experience and creativity that VenuWorks brings will enhance both the Center’s operations and the variety of programming presented. The Center is an important economic catalyst for Skokie, and we look forward to a strong partnership with VenuWorks that increases the Center’s contributions to the community.”