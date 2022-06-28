Garth Brooks To Receive The National Songwriter Association’s Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country legend Garth Brooks has been announced as the next recipient of the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award, which honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to the American songbook, has only been given out three times in the past, with previous recipients including Loretta Lynn, Bill Anderson, and Willie Nelson.

The award will be presented during the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank, which are scheduled to take place at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20th.

“It’s pretty damn embarrassing to give a man of Garth’s stature an award with my name on it,” said Kris Kristofferson, who personally selected Brooks to receive the award. “When Willie got one, he said he could take care of that. Congratulations Garth, I am truly humbled and honored that you have accepted this! You belong on Mount Rushmore. See you there. Kris”

“When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning. Kristofferson is known as the songwriter’s songwriter…and he should be,” added Garth Brooks. “The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it. My hope is that through time, the Garth Brooks name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night.”

Additional information regarding ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks, the NSAI said.