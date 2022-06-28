Valencia CF Reveals Plans To Finish Their New Stadium

VALENCIA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Spanish La Liga football club Valencia CF revealed plans to complete Nou Mestalla, their long-anticipated new stadium to local government officials.

Construction on the stadium, dubbed Nou Mestalla, began in 2007 before the financial crash and although a concrete shell for the venue was completed, the project lay fallow until 2013 when a revised plan with reduced capacity was announced.

The proposed changes to the stadium include a roof which features photovoltaic solar panels, along with a brand new restaurant and a new dedicated live entertainment area located on the second tier.

The new stadium plans also include significant improvement in the fan experience, including optimized sightlines from the stands.

The updated stadium plans will have a capacity of 49,000 that can be expanded to 70,000 for select events.

“Our intention is to finish the stadium as soon as possible and in the best conditions, so that the city and the club have new facilities that we can all enjoy together. For many of us, this will be a special place where we watch matches with our fellow Valencianistas, a place where we eat with our families, a place where we can participate in many activities that where we can create new memories with our friends. Nou Mestalla will become a special place in the city but also an important place in our lives,” said Director-General, Sean Bai, Director of Operations.