Metallica Cancels Headlining Festival Set Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

SWITZERLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Metallica have canceled their headlining performance at Wednesday’s (June 29) Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland after someone in the band’s camp tested positive for COVID-19. Metallica will not make up the show soon, as reported by Loudwire.

Sabaton, Five Finger Death Punch, FEVER 333, and other billed acts will perform at Frauenfeld Rocks on Wednesday as scheduled.

Metallica revealed in a statement, “It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that we will not be appearing at Frauenfeld Rocks in Switzerland today, as unfortunately, a member of the Metallica family has tested positive for COVID. We are beyond sorry to disappoint those of you planning to attend this show.”

The group continued, “It was our intention to reschedule a show in Switzerland as soon as possible, however in overnight discussions with the local promoters, sadly it became apparent that schedules and venues do not line up for the remainder of this year or next.”

Metallica added, “If you have a ticket and would still like to attend Out in the Green, you will receive a refund of 50 Swiss francs. Should you decide not to attend the festival altogether, you will be refunded the ticket price by the respective ticket agencies; you may request a refund for your ticket at Ticketmaster.ch.”

Frauenfeld Rocks organizer Wolfgang Sahli and Live Nation CEO Andre Lieberberg jointly commented, “The show must go on.”