CD Baby and Soundrop Name Scott Williams as New President

(CelebrityAccess) – Scott Williams has been named President of the Downtown Music Holdings-owned CD Baby and Soundrop. He previously served as CD Baby’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Williams joined CD Baby in 2013 as Vice President of Technology and was promoted to CTO in 2019. He was central to the launch of Soundrop, a low-cost music distribution service with transparent pricing, collaborator splits, and no annual fees.

Before his role at CD Baby, Williams fronted technology at EdTech companies Avant Assessment and Learning.com.

Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings, said: “During his tenure at CD Baby, Scott has spearheaded the ongoing evolution of the company’s technology platform that has made it a favorite of independent artists all over the world. As President of CD Baby and Soundrop, Scott will bring the same passion for innovation he’s brought to tech to the company’s overall operations as we continue to expand our offerings to artists.”

Downtown Music Holdings acquired AVL Digital Group and its portfolio of businesses, including CD Baby and Soundrop, in 2019. At the time, industry sources estimated that the deal was in the vicinity of $200 million. CD Baby has gone on to pay out more than $1 billion to artists since the company was founded in 1998, it was reported in December 2021.