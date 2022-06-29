Award-Winning Producer and Singer Babyface Signs with Capitol Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds has signed to Capitol Records. Capitol notes that Babyface has contributed to “over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streams”.

In addition to the signing announcement, Babyface has also unveiled his first project for the label: an album named Girls’ Night Out, which features vocals from Babyface alongside collaborations with Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, and Doechii. The first single from the album, “Keeps On Fallin,” was performed at the 2022 BET Awards. Co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf, the album will be released on October 29.

As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, Babyface has won a total of 12 Grammy Awards and is the only individual in Grammy history to be honored as Producer of the Year four times. He has also won five Soul Train Awards, five NAACP Image Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous others.

Babyface, said: “I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”