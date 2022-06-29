David Jones Named Chief Information Officer at AEG’s New Global Tech Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – AEG has appointed David Jones to the newly-created role of Chief Information Officer (CIO), AEG Global Technology.

In his expanded role, Jones will be responsible for the company’s technology strategy and solutions across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

“The new AEG Global Technology division will help facilitate the use of data and customer-facing technologies to drive revenue across the business and provide best-in-class customer experiences,” said a statement.

Formerly CIO for AEG Europe, Jones will remain in London, assuming ultimate responsibility for implementing technology solutions to bring to life the company’s 220,000-plus annual events that entertain over 100 million fans every year.

“The development of AEG Global Technology further underscores AEG’s commitment to ensuring all of our venues, teams, and businesses have the digital infrastructure necessary to continue delivering differentiated live, event customer experiences,” said Ted Fikre, vice chairman and chief legal and development officer, AEG. “With his exceptional background and history of creating innovative solutions to AEG’s technology needs, David is ideally qualified to oversee and spearhead the development of technology required to continue to transform our business into the future.”

As well as providing support across AEG’s global businesses, Jones will also oversee the company’s information security and privacy teams. In addition, he will work with the technology teams at AEG’s venues such as The O2, and AEG Presents, AEG Sports, and AXS.

“As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG’s success,” said Jones. “The formation of our new AEG Global Technology division will bring together our talented technology staff in the US, Europe, and beyond into one team and will ensure that we can deliver best-in-class technology solutions today, and in the future. I am thrilled to be leading the company forward on this journey.”

Jones is also the executive sponsor of AEG Europe’s Pride Employee Network Group.