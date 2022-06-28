Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years On Sex Trafficking And Conspiracy Charges

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the former British socialite and associate of the late financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is facing a prison sentence of 20 years following her conviction for helping Epstein to source underaged women for sexual abuse.

The 20-year sentence is substantially less than the 30 to 55 years prosecutors had sought for her role in the sexual exploitation of young women for Epstein and his high-profile friends.

Maxwell was found guilty in December of five sex trafficking-related counts, including one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three charges of conspiracy. The convictions carried a potential sentence of 60 years.

Maxwell’s attorneys argued that she should be sentenced to no more than 5 1/2 years for her involved in Epstein’s crimes, claiming that she was being scapegoated on behalf of Epstein, who was murdered while in federal detention, awaiting trial in 2019.

Her defense attorneys also sought to delay sentencing, suggesting that their client was at risk of committing suicide and claiming that she had not been permitted to access relevant legal documents related to her defense.

Maxwell, who is sixty, was the daughter of Czechoslovakian-born British media and publishing mogul, former member of parliament, and alleged spy Robert Maxwell. It was Robert Maxwell who introduced Ghislaine to Epstein in the 1980s.