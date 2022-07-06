Erica Goldish Named Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Erica Goldish to the role of Account Executive.

Goldish joined Shore Fire in 2021 and previously served as a Junior Account Exec in the company’s Brooklyn headquarters, and has worked on campaigns for a wide range of clients, from Trombone Shorty and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, to Judy Collins and Rick Astley.

Additionally, she collaborated with 2022 GRAMMY Award winners Esperanza Spalding, Rhiannon Giddens and Angelique Kidjo on recent projects.

“Erica has been such an important member of my team since her first day at Shore Fire,” said Director of Publicity Chris Taillie. “I admire her poise, tenacity and creativity, and those values have led to many major contributions to our client campaigns. I’m looking forward to her thriving in her new role.”

A graduate of Tulane University, Goldish earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a minor in Business Management. She got her first taste of public relations during an internship at Slate PR and did a two-year stint at ID Public Relations as a Talent Publicity Coordinator before joining the Shore Fire team.

According to Shore Fire, her education in New Orleans led to her newfound appreciation of both jazz and tasty pastry in the form of beignets.