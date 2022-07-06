Organizers Reveal Programming For Independent Venue Week 2022

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Now in its 5th consecutive year in the United States, Independent Venue Week will return in 2022 with a full slate of programming at more than 400 independent venues across the United States.

Set for the week of July 11 – 17, venues in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., will host live events and shine a spotlight on the critically important role that independent venues serve in the cultural and economic life of their host communities.

Since its debut in 2018, Independent Venue Week has grown into the cornerstone national event of the country’s live sector, even helping at the start of the pandemic to spawn the formation of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

“Even as we celebrate, independent venues continue to deal with the negative and costly effects of these last few years,” says Boris Patronoff, Chief Executive Officer of See Tickets North America. “Showing up is the best way to help ensure that these important community centers are here tomorrow.”

For 2022, New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia will serve as Independent Venue Week its Artist Ambassador and is scheduled to perform a special show during Independent Venue Week at the NIVA ‘22 Official Closing Party at Cleveland’s Grog Shop.

Along with Big Freedia’s performance, venues across the U.S. will host more than 1,100 shows as part of Independent Venue Week, including Spoon at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, The Mountain Goats at Wichita’s Wave, Femi Kuti & the Positive Force at D.C.’s 9:30 Club, GZA at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge, and Japanese Breakfast with The Linda Lindas at Minnesota’s First Avenue.

Alongside IWV, NIVA’s inaugural conference NIVA ’22 will take place July 11-12, 2022, in Cleveland. NIVA’s conference attendees will be able to take full advantage of the Independent Venue Week nighttime programming.

Independent Venue Week shows can be found on the show calendar here, powered by Independent Venue Week 2022 partner, Hearby.