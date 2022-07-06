   JOIN LOGIN

Dead & Company At Folsom
Dead & Company At Folsom (Jay Blakesberg)
Dead & Company Cancel Saratoga Performing Arts Center Show After John Mayer’s Dad Suffers A Medical Emergency

SARATOGA SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company dropped out of a planned performance at Saratoga Performing Arts Center with just hours to spare before they were scheduled to take the stage.

The Grateful Dead revival band was scheduled to perform at SPAC on June 6th but on Wednesday, the venue announced the show had been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A post to social media from bandmember John Mayer provided further insight into the cancellation. Mayer revealed that his father had suffered a medical emergency and that he was staying in Manhattan while his father underwent treatment.

Tickets for the show will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The band is next scheduled to perform at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA on July 8th, followed by Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 10th. At present, both of those shows are still on sale.

