Guns N' Roses
Guns N’ Roses Drops Out Of Glasgow Show Citing Illness

GLASGOW, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Guns N’ Roses dropped out of their show in Glasgow on Tuesday, citing an unspecified illness and medical advice.

GN’R were scheduled to perform at Glasgow Green on Tuesday as part of a tour that had previously been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022,” read the statement from the band.

“We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience,” the statement added.

While the band did not provide any additional insights into the nature of the illness, fans on social media reported that GN’R frontman Axl Rose has been struggling during performances.

