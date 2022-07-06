Béla Fleck, Leftover Salmon, Sam Bush Among The Headliners Announced For The Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival

MILL SPRING, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival revealed the daily lineup for the event, which is taking place from September 2-4, 2022, at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Headliners announced for the festival include GRAMMY-winning banjoist Béla Fleck will lead Friday’s lineup alongside the likes of Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Earls of Leicester, and Jerry Douglas, who will also host the festival and serve as artist-in-residence.

Saturday’s lineup will feature performances from Leftover Salmon, Alison Brown, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, along with a crop of homegrown North Carolina talent, including Rissi Palmer, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range and more.

Dom Flemons, Chatham County Line, and Becky Buller Band are slated to perform on the festival’s closing day on Sunday, September 4th.

Single Day passes to Earl Scruggs Music Festival are on sale now via the festival’s website at $75 (Friday and Saturday) and $55 (Sunday) for General Admission. Grandstand Single Day passes are priced at $95 (Friday and Saturday) and $75 Sunday. A limited number of General Admission and Grandstand Weekend tickets are still available at the current pricing level of $200 and $250, respectively.