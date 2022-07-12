Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Announce 2023 US Tour

NEW JERSEY (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States; starting February 1 in Tampa through the April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey before heading to Europe. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.
European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. After their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin the North American tour leg in August.
Tickets for the US arena shows will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning Wednesday (July 20).
Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s Letter To You, marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour (2016-2017) was named 2016’s top global tour by Billboard.
The E Street Band’s members are Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.
TOUR DATES
FEB 1 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
FEB 3 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
FEB 5 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
FEB 7 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
FEB 10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
FEB 14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
FEB 16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
FEB 18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
FEB 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
FEB 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
FEB 27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
MAR 2 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
MAR 5 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
MAR 7 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
MAR 9 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
MAR 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
MAR 14 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
MAR 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
MAR 18 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
MAR 20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
MAR 23 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
MAR 25 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
MAR 27 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
MAR 29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
APR 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
APR 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*
APR 5 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
APR 7 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
APR 9 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
APR 11 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
APR 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center