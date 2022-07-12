Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Announce 2023 US Tour

NEW JERSEY (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States; starting February 1 in Tampa through the April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey before heading to Europe. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. After their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin the North American tour leg in August.

Tickets for the US arena shows will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning Wednesday (July 20).

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s Letter To You, marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour (2016-2017) was named 2016’s top global tour by Billboard.

The E Street Band’s members are Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

TOUR DATES

FEB 1 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

FEB 3 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

FEB 5 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

FEB 7 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

FEB 10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

FEB 14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

FEB 16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

FEB 18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

FEB 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

FEB 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

FEB 27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

MAR 2 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

MAR 5 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

MAR 7 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

MAR 9 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

MAR 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

MAR 14 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

MAR 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

MAR 18 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

MAR 20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

MAR 23 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

MAR 25 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

MAR 27 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

MAR 29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

APR 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

APR 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

APR 5 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

APR 7 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

APR 9 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

APR 11 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

APR 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center