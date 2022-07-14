Dailey & Vincent Sign An Exclusive Touring Deal With Dailey & Vincent

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based Bluegrass veterans Dailey & Vincent have signed an exclusive touring deal with Conway Entertainment Group.

“Our goal, and mine personally, is to work with and represent the most outstanding, the most professional, and the most entertaining musicians, songwriters and vocalists that exist,” says Conway, President of CEG. “We are so excited to be able to work with Dailey & Vincent who are certified A+ in all of those areas. We are honored to oversee their touring worldwide.”

“We are proud to be the new kids represented by the team at Tony Conway’s CEG,” says Darrin Vincent. “With a deep history as an agency and management company, we’re looking forward to a bright and prosperous future together.”

“In a fast-changing, interdependent world, it’s imperative we surround ourselves and our business with experienced and bona fide professionals who understand the importance of relationships and the continued planning for the challenges the future holds,” adds Jamie Dailey. “Conway Entertainment Group not only has the knowledge, but they have the heart and soul for music. That’s one of the many reasons we’re thrilled to sign on with Tony Conway and his impeccable team!”

Formed in 2007 by Jamie Dailey, formerly the lead singer and guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Darrin Vincent who was previously part of Ricky Skaggs’ band Kentucky Thunder and The Sally Mountain Show, Dailey & Vincent have established themselves in the world of bluegrass. Since inception, the duo has accumulated an impressive collection of accolades, including three Grammy nominations, as well as thirteen awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and twenty-three awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, among others.

The duo is preparing for the release of their latest album, “Let’s Sing Some Country” which is due on September 16th. Produced by Paul Worley, the album will see Dailey & Vincent expand their horizons into the realm of country music with a collection of songs written by the likes of Jimmy Fortune, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, and Rhonda Vincent, among others.