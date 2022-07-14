   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena
Breaking News Industry News Venue News

CES Boxing Returns To Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena

Posted on by Staff Writer  Contact Me
6 0

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Northeastern boxing promotion CES Boxing will make its return to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time in almost a decade as it stages Summer Heat, the latest installment of its 2022 Fight series on August 20th.

The competition will see CES’ newest acquisition, 6-foot-6 right-hander Cassius Chaney of New London, Connecticut, and 6-foot-4 Carini, Sicily, native Juiseppe Cusumano fight in two separate bouts.

Summer Heat will also feature the return of New London-based female featherweight icon Shelly Vincent, undefeated Irish super middleweight Francis Hogan of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and bantamweight prospect Angel Gonzalez of Hartford, Connecticut.

Hogan (11-0, 10 KOs), another recent addition to the CES roster and a member of the Iron Workers Local 7 union, returns after cruising to a unanimous decision win over Rodrigo Lopes Rodrigues in June. The undefeated Gonzalez (10-0, 6 KOs) aims for his fourth win of the year in as many tries, which includes a hard-fought victory over Ira Terry at CES’ April 2nd showcase in Connecticut.

Chaney (21-1, 14 KOs) returns to his home state after signing a promotional agreement with New England’s top promotion, joining forces with promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr. Born in Baltimore, Chaney was an All-Conference basketball player at the University of New Haven.

Tickets are $120, $100, $60, and $40 go on sale Friday, July 15th at Noon through Ticketmaster and cesfights.com.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post