CES Boxing Returns To Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Northeastern boxing promotion CES Boxing will make its return to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time in almost a decade as it stages Summer Heat, the latest installment of its 2022 Fight series on August 20th.

The competition will see CES’ newest acquisition, 6-foot-6 right-hander Cassius Chaney of New London, Connecticut, and 6-foot-4 Carini, Sicily, native Juiseppe Cusumano fight in two separate bouts.

Summer Heat will also feature the return of New London-based female featherweight icon Shelly Vincent, undefeated Irish super middleweight Francis Hogan of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and bantamweight prospect Angel Gonzalez of Hartford, Connecticut.

Hogan (11-0, 10 KOs), another recent addition to the CES roster and a member of the Iron Workers Local 7 union, returns after cruising to a unanimous decision win over Rodrigo Lopes Rodrigues in June. The undefeated Gonzalez (10-0, 6 KOs) aims for his fourth win of the year in as many tries, which includes a hard-fought victory over Ira Terry at CES’ April 2nd showcase in Connecticut.

Chaney (21-1, 14 KOs) returns to his home state after signing a promotional agreement with New England’s top promotion, joining forces with promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr. Born in Baltimore, Chaney was an All-Conference basketball player at the University of New Haven.

Tickets are $120, $100, $60, and $40 go on sale Friday, July 15th at Noon through Ticketmaster and cesfights.com.