Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod Joins Geffen Records In Senior A&R Role

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran label exec Aaron “Dash” Sherrod has been appointed to the newly created role of President of Urban A&R at Geffen Records.

In his new Geffen gig, Sherrod will oversee the signing and development of artists for the label’s urban roster.

“Over the years Dash has shown an impressive acumen at identifying, signing and developing hugely talented artists,” said John Janick, Chairman, Interscope Geffen A&M. “I’m excited to have him on the Geffen team.”

“Dash is an enormously talented A&R executive who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. I’m looking forward to working alongside him at Geffen,” added Geffen Records President Tom March.

Sherrod’s new role at Geffen marks a return to the Interscope Geffen A&M family. Sherrod previously served as Vice President of A&R at at Interscope, where he signed artists such as Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, and Pierre Bourne.

More recently, he served as Senior Vice President of A&R at RCA Records, where he helped bring artists such as Nardo Wick into the fold and served as Executive Producer for the soundtrack to the film Judas And the Black Messiah, which garnered an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” in 2021.

Sherrod also previously toiled as a composer and engineer, a video director, and manager, among other roles, working with artists such as 808 Mafia, DJ Toomp, Lil Bibby, G Herbo, ASAP Rocky, among others.

He will be based out of Geffen’s headquarters in Santa Monica.