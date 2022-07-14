Tom Jones Refutes Report That He Collapsed Before A Show In Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary singer Tom Jones was forced to postpone a concert in Budapest on Tuesday due to vocal issues.

The 82-year-old Jones was slated to perform at Budapest’s MVM Dome on Tuesday as part of his Surrounded By Time Tour! but dropped out just hours ahead of the event.

According to the UK news source MailOnline, Jones passed out an hour before his performance, but the veteran singer took to social media today to refute that claim, instead stating he was diagnosed with “viral laryngitis” and followed a doctor’s advice not to perform.

” I traveled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

” A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis.’ He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest,” he continued.

“I did not ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumor,” Jones added before noting that he hopes he will soon be able to continue his tour.

The Budapest show has already been rescheduled and is now planned for August 16th.

Jones is next scheduled to perform at the Umbria Jazz Festival at Arena Santa Giuliana in Perugia, Italy on July 15th.