Surviving Members Of Pantera Planning A Reunion Tour For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, the surviving members of the legendary metal band Pantera, announced plans to reunite for the first time in 20 years for a reunion tour in 2023.

According to Billboard, Anselmo and Brown struck a deal with Artist Group International to handle booking in North America for the reunion run.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans,” agent Peter Pappalardo said in a statement.

The remaining members of the band have not yet revealed who will be joining them for the tour.

Former member “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott was killed by a deranged fan while on stage performing with his band Damageplan in 2004 and his brother, Vincent Paul Abbott, died at his home in Las Vegas from heart disease in 2018.

However, according to Consequence of Sound, the band has teased six possible replacements for both the vacant guitar and drums roles, including guitarists Zakk Wylde, Kerry King, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser, Nita Strauss, and Marty Friedman, and drummers Mike Portnoy, Gene Hoglan, Charlie Benante, Dave Lombardo, Chris Adler, and Paul Bostaph.