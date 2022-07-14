Pearl Jam To Play Exclusive Invite-Only Show At The Apollo

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Alt rock band Pearl Jam is lined up to perform at special invite-only set at the Apollo Theater s part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series on Saturday, September 10.

The concert, which will serve as the kick off for Pearl Jam’s current tour, will be the first time the band has performed at the historic Harlem theater.

The show will only be open to SiriusXM subscribers and will also be broadcast on Pearl Jam’s dedicated channel on SiriuxXM, Pearl Jam Radio.

“As we promised in 2020, and for the first time, we are thrilled to bring one of the greatest rock bands ever to the legendary Apollo Theater for a historic, once-in-a lifetime, performance exclusively for our SiriusXM subscribers,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Pearl Jam Radio has become a primary destination for fans and they won’t want to miss this.”

Pearl Jam is touring in support of their chart-topping eleventh studio album Gigaton, which they released in 2020.

Other concerts in the Small Stage series have featured the likes of Coldplay, John Mayer, J Balvin, Def Leppard, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, Kenny Chesney, and Twenty One Pilots, among others.