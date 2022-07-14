Sun-Ui Yum Joins Matt Pincus’ MUSIC As A Principal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – MUSIC, the music investment firm launched by Matt Pincus and the private investment bank LionTree, announced that Sun-Ui Yum has joined the venture as a Principal.

In his newly created role at MUSIC, Yum will assist in identifying and negotiating investment opportunities, reporting directly to Mr. Pincus.

“Sun-Ui has a solid background in the creative music business coupled with transaction tested experience on the financial side,” said Mr. Pincus. “He understands that relationships and repertoire drive value in music and has the analytical mind and business discipline to fit them into to an investment context. That is an exceedingly rare combination. When I set out to staff up at MUSIC, Sun-Ui was my first call.”

Sun-Ui Yum’s C.V. includes roles as an investment and advisor to the music team at entertainment and media-oriented merchant bank Raine Group, where he contributed to deals such as Raine’s investment in SoundCloud and Downtown Music Publishing’s sale to Concord, among others.

He also worked as a freelance music journalist and critic after graduating cum laude from Harvard University with a degree in economics in 2018.

“It’s been a lifelong career objective to merge my personal and professional passions for music. A platform as nimble and flexible as MUSIC was the perfect opportunity to pursue that intersection,” said Sun-Ui. “I look forward to working closely with Matt to close several new deals and help support the next generation of great music businesses.”

MUSIC was launched earlier this year with an initial capitalization of $200 million through a partnership between Pincus, LionTree, JS Capital Management and Schusterman Family Investments with a focus on the nexus between technology, music publishing, and the label industry.