Outside Lands Organizers Announce The Return Of Night Shows

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival announced the return of the Outside Lands Night Shows concert series for 2022.

The concert series, which this year will feature performances from 13 artists such as Phoebe Bridgers (acoustic set), Mac DeMarco, Ashe, and Washed Out (DJ set), will take places at seven participating venues around San Francisco during festival week.

The lineup for the after-hours shows also includes sets by Tokimonsta, Best Coast, Pussy Riot, Franc Moody, Anna, Cassian, Michelle and L’Rain, among others.

Participating venues for 2022 include The Independent, Rickshaw Stop, Bimbo’s 365 Club, Public Works, 1015 Folsom, and Audioworks, among others.

Fans with festival tickets will get early access ahead of the public onsale date of July 15th.

Outside Lands will take place from August 5-7th at San Franciso’s Golden Gate Park with headliners Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA.